Former Goodrich QB trains the next generation of gridiron generals

Joe Boisture and local quarterbacks break the huddle after a QBYou training session

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Joe Boisture made a name for himself throwing touchdowns at Goodrich during his high school career, before moving on to play at Michigan State and Saginaw Valley State.

Today, Boisture trains the next crop of young quarterbacks as a part of his QBYou training program.


"I think we've done a great job of building a community of quarterbacks that all have a common goal," Boisture said.

Several Genesee County high school quarterbacks train with Boisture, including Davison sophomore Jaxson Dosh, Grand Blanc sophomore Jake Morrow, Holly senior Boston Curtis and Kearsley junior Jaxon Palmer.

"It's different, it's not your typical quarterback coach," Curtis said. "He does different movement, more in-game, in-style movement that you're going to see during the game."

"He puts me in difficult situations to make tough throws, it's going to help me a lot this season," Palmer said.

Boisture says high school football season is his favorite time of year.
 
"It's like Christmas because you put in all of this work and you get to see the final result," Boisture said.
 
"Just seeing it is truly amazing and I love it."
 
 

