 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Goodrich wideout Tyson Davis catches his first career touchdown with CMU

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyson Davis' first career touchdown catch

Photo credit: CMU Football, Tyson Davis' first career touchdown catch

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - We saw Tyson Davis' star ability at Goodrich. 

But to see him do it on the college stage, gives you goosebumps.

Davis caught his first career touchdown against Northern Illinois Wednesday night. 

What a journey for the wide receiver. 

In his first college game against Missouri last season, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out his freshman season. 

Tyson never hung his head, he just went back to work and the young man  sacrifices were rewarded as CMU got the win 35-22.

Davis finished the game with one catch for 15 yards. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you