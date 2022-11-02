Former Goodrich wideout Tyson Davis catches his first career touchdown with CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. (WJRT) - We saw Tyson Davis' star ability at Goodrich.
But to see him do it on the college stage, gives you goosebumps.
Davis caught his first career touchdown against Northern Illinois Wednesday night.
What a journey for the wide receiver.
In his first college game against Missouri last season, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out his freshman season.
Tyson never hung his head, he just went back to work and the young man sacrifices were rewarded as CMU got the win 35-22.
Davis finished the game with one catch for 15 yards.