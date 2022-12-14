Former Grand Blanc basketball player finds new love

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Mark Miller was baller on the hardwood for the Bobcats. But the hooper has new interest, handball.
Mark is a cadet at West Point, he says everyone must be a part of some athletic, he choose hand-ball and Mark was a natural.
He was so good he tried out for the USA Junior Men's national team and made the cut.
The US will be competing for the North American and Caribbean Handball Confederation championship this week in Mexico City.
The goal is to qualify for the World Championships, a stage Mark says he's ready for.
"I'm excited to just compete at such a good level of handball," said Miller. "Just to have four guys from [West Point on the team]. We have been able to practice with each other throughout this week."