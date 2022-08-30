Former Hawk Roy Jackson Jr. donates new basketball to Hamady

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Last season Hamady made it to the D-2 regional finals and former Hawk Roy Jackson Jr. wanted to reward the team.
Jackson designed and has donated new jerseys, bookbags and sweat suits to the basketball program for this upcoming season.
He graduated from Hamady in 2010.
The former Hawk stand-out said he just wanted to keep his promise.
"I told [Lamont Green-Torbert] when he was a freshman in high school, 'When you become a senior I'll make sure I design jerseys for yall.' And I kept my word," said Jackson.
Here's the full interview between Sports Director Brandon Green and Roy Jackson Jr: