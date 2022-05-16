Four Bobcats and one Oiler honored at Grand Blanc softball senior night

GRAND BLANC, MICH.(WJRT) - The Grand Blanc softball team not only celebrated their four senior, but also Mt. Pleasant's lone senior Carly Dole.
After winning the first game against the Oilers, 5-2, the Bobcats put up their bats and let seniors Summer Brady, Payton Landry, Alexis Marshall and McKenna O'Donnell walk through with their parents.
"It's kind of crazy [this] is my last year in Grand Blanc," said Brady. "Even though I didn't get a sophomore year because of COVID, and growing up with these and getting to play with my whole life it kind of means a lot."
The Bobcats head coach Jami Nuebecker says senior night is all about one thing, "Saying thank you. Thank you for sticking with a sport we all love, thank you for your contribution, thank you for being a team member, taking on your role, and celebrating all that they been through and letting them know that we care and that we love them."
The Bobcats capped off the emotional with a 8-2 win over the Oilers, strengthening their position a top the Saginaw Valley League.
They'll look to clinch the title outright next week against Bay City Western.