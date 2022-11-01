Four more Michigan State football players suspended after Saturday altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Four more Michigan State University football players have been suspended after this weekend's brawl after their football game at Michigan.
Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright are being held from team activities.
Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller said the additional suspensions came as leaders gathered and reviewed new video evidence from the tunnel underneath Michigan Stadium, where the altercation took place.
Four other players were suspended Sunday night.
In a statement, MSU athletics said the suspensions will be remain in place until the investigation is complete.
Windmon has been a star for the Spartans all season long, winning two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week awards.
The altercation took place moments after the game. Videos of the incident show two University of Michigan players attacked while Spartan players headed to their locker room.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Wolverine players Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows sustained injuries in the altercation. He hopes to see criminal charges against the Spartan players responsible for the incident.