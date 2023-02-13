Fox scores Super Bowl ratings touchdown with 113 million viewers

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 38 knots possible. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&