 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frankenmuth pitcher Drew Titsworth commits to Clemson

  • Updated
  • 0
Drew Titsworth commits to Clemson

Drew Titsworth commits to Clemson

FRANKENMUTH, MICH. (WJRT) - Last week, Frankenmuth pitcher Drew Titsworth decommitted from Michigan and it didn't take him long to find a new home.

Drew committed to Clemson following former Michigan baseball head coach Erik Bakich, who will be the new head coach of the Tigers..

Drew said Bakich leaving Michigan and Clemson's campus just cemented his decision. 

"Coach Bakich and coach Schnabel were big factors of that," Drew explains. "As soon as I saw they left it triggered in my mind like, 'Hey, I really like these guys. I know how they do stuff, they do it really well. I'd like to follow them.'  I got down here saw the campus, saw the stadium and it was like a no-brainer."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you