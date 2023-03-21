 Skip to main content
From COVID-19 forfeit to state title, Hemlock girls basketball makes history

  • Updated
Hemlock girls basketball team poses with D2 state championship trophy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - You can't tell the story of the 2023 Division 3 state champion Hemlock Huskies girls basketball team, without also discussing the 2021 team.

Through no fault of their own, the 2021 Huskies lost out on an opportunity to compete for a championship after being forced to forfeit due to a positive COVID-19 test.

What could have been? We'll never know.

In the 2023 D3 state championship game against Blissfield, Hemlock left nothing to chance, winning their first ever state title, 59-43.

