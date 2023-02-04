 Skip to main content
Game of the Week - Davison at Grand Blanc

  • Updated
  • 0
Davison and Grand Blanc taking pictures after the game

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc used a huge third quarter run to take sole possession of first place in the SVL, 69-48 versus Davison.

