Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Lions coach, dies at 81

FILE - Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, right, is congratulated by Michigan coach Gray Moeller, left, after Notre Dame defeated Michigan, Sept 11, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Former Michigan, Illinois and Detroit Lions coach Moeller died Monday, July 11, 2022. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. (AP Photo/Duane Burieson, File)