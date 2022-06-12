Goodrich pitcher Noah Keller earns both wins in the regional final and state quarterfinal

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich pitcher Noah Keller was spectacular against Powers and Madison Heights Lamphere.
In 7.1 innings, Keller had 17 strikeouts and zero errand runs.
"It feels great, we came out here and did our jobs today," said Keller. "I'm incredibly proud of our team and all my seniors. This just means so much."
The Martians did not allow a run enroute to their first regional title since 2008, 7-0 against Lamphere.
It was the same story in the state quarterfinals against Powers, where the Martians got the 2-0 victory.
They will play Forest Hill on Thursday for a spot in the division two state championship game.