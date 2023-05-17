 Skip to main content
Goodrich's Bob Foreback to retire at the end of the season

  • Updated
GOODRICH, MICH. (WJRT) - After almost 30 years at the helm, Goodrich baseball coach Bob Foreback said this season will be his last.

He's going out with his son Jack, who is a senior on the team.

"It's bittersweet, obviously coaching hundreds of kids over the years and finally getting a chance to coach your own," said Foreback. "To be able to coach him on varsity it's been special the last couple of years so it's nice to be to graduate with him."

The Martian community celebrated Foreback Wednesday night. 

Goodrich won their final regular season home game, 4-3 against Clarkston Everest Collegiate which put a pretty nice bow on pretty special day.

