Goydos and Clarke tied at -11 through two rounds at the Ally Challenge

Paul Goydos tied for lead after two rounds at the Ally Challenge

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Paul Goydos and Darren Clarke sit atop the Ally Challenge leaderboard at 11-under par through two rounds.

Weather forced golfers to play both Rounds One and Two on Saturday. Four golfers, including 3-time Buick Open champion Vijay Singh, are tied for third.


Last year's champion Steve Stricker finished the first round tied for 12th place. after shooting 6-under par.

The celebrity shootout at holes 17 and 18 featured celebrities including iconic golfer Jack Nicklaus, Flint boxer Anthony Dirrell, Red Wings legend Darren McCarty and Pistons forward Isaiah Livers.

The two teams finished the match in a tie, contributing $15,000 each to local charities My Brother's Keeper and LISC Flint.

