Grand Blanc boys and girls lacrosse to become sanctioned varsity sports next school year

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Monday night, The Grand Blanc board of education voted unanimously to make Grand Blanc boys and girls lacrosse a sanctioned varsity sports.

The lacrosse programs have been a club-sport for the past decade.

The change will take place next school year and new status will bring better funding and support from the district.

"I'm super excited about all the opportunities we're going to be able to have. Especially, since I feel we're going to be more support by the people around us," said Karleigh Cocke, Grand Blanc girls lacrosse co-captain. 

Grand Blanc boys varsity lacrosse coach Chuck Vierk added, "It's huge! Instead of us having to fundraising to make ends meet, we get to actually raise funds for new equipment, helmets, sticks, shoulder pads and things along those lines. It's only going to help the growth of our program even more."

The Bobcats are fifth Saginaw Valley League lacrosse team to become sanctioned along with Powers Saginaw Heritage, Midland and Davison.

This upcoming fall, Grand Blanc will also be adding field hockey as a club-sport..

