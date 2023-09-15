 Skip to main content
Grand Blanc edges out Goodrich to win this week's FanZone

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc's student section against Heritage

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc's student section brought all the red, white and blue for their USA theme last week against Heritage. 

It gave these Bobcats the edge they need to beat out Goodrich and win the FanZone title for week three. 

"We got the best school spirit in all of Genesee County," said student section leader Ryan Carlson. "We just like to get loud and we know how to get our team the win."


Here are the voting results:

Week Three FanZone Voting

You voted:

