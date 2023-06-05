Grand Blanc hires Flint native Doreace Martin as new boys hoops coach

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc has hired Flint native Doreace Martin to be their new boys basketball coach.
Martin has been on the coaching staff as an assistant for the past six years. He previously worked with Mike Thomas, who led the Bobcats to a state title in 2021, and Tory Jackson, who led the team to the state semifinals this past season, before accepting an offer to coach at Detroit Catholic Central.
Martin played his high school ball at Flint Northern before going to Northwood to play college basketball.
"It means the world to me," Martin said about the opportunity.