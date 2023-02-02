Grand Blanc host signing day for 10 Bobcats

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - It's a full circle moment when high school teammates become rivals.
That's the case for Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd and Jaylen Johnson.
Boyd signed on with Ferris State football and Johnson is going to Grand Valley State.
l each is gratefully for their time at Grand Blanc.
"It's exciting to know so many people at our school are talented like this to go to the next level and play college [sports]," said Jada McCree, Davenport women's basketball signee.
Grand Blanc athletes who signed and where:
-Tae Boyd, Ferris State basketball and football
-Michael "Jaylen"Johnson, Grand Valley State football
-Joe Nemecek, Siena Heights football
-Amarie Thomas, Trine football
-Nathan Polehna, Adrian College hockey
-Ariana James, Alabama State soccer
-Carson Kuhlmann, Valparaiso softball
-Madison Bearden, Cincinnati diving
-Allyson Quitos, Southern Connecticut State swimming