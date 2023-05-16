 Skip to main content
Grand Blanc host signing day for 15 Bobcats

  • Updated
  • 0
Nate Richardson signing his national letter of intent with Olivet College

15 Bobcats sign letters of intent

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc hosted a signing day for 15 of their seniors. 

Bobcats' signees:

  • Ellie Berry, Swimming, Bryn Mawr College
  • Bryce Birchmeier, Swimming, Alma College
  • Lachary MacDonald, Swimming, Heidelberg University
  • William Fockler, Baseball, Earlham College
  • Ryan Groleau, Hockey, Central Michigan University
  • Nate Richardson, Basketball, Olivet College
  • Trevon Johnson, Basketball, Macomb Community College
  • Owen Turnbow, Wrestling, Albion College
  • Ellyson Nicholson, Pom, Madonna University
  • Remi Madison, Volleyball, Northern Michigan University
  • Madison Stevenson, Volleyball, Alma College
  • Tessa Szamiel, Volleyball, Mott Community College
  • Maya Hervey, Gymnastics, Ursinus College
  • EmmaBeaudoin, Lacrosse, Aquinas College
  • Dylan McKay, Soccer, Notre Dame

