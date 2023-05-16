Grand Blanc host signing day for 15 Bobcats

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc hosted a signing day for 15 of their seniors.
Bobcats' signees:
- Ellie Berry, Swimming, Bryn Mawr College
- Bryce Birchmeier, Swimming, Alma College
- Lachary MacDonald, Swimming, Heidelberg University
- William Fockler, Baseball, Earlham College
- Ryan Groleau, Hockey, Central Michigan University
- Nate Richardson, Basketball, Olivet College
- Trevon Johnson, Basketball, Macomb Community College
- Owen Turnbow, Wrestling, Albion College
- Ellyson Nicholson, Pom, Madonna University
- Remi Madison, Volleyball, Northern Michigan University
- Madison Stevenson, Volleyball, Alma College
- Tessa Szamiel, Volleyball, Mott Community College
- Maya Hervey, Gymnastics, Ursinus College
- EmmaBeaudoin, Lacrosse, Aquinas College
- Dylan McKay, Soccer, Notre Dame