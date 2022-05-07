Grand Blanc names Tory Jackson as new boys basketball coach

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - After taking a couple years off from coaching, Tory Jackson called his hiatus a blessing in disguise.
The former Bay City John Glenn basketball coach was named the new head coach for Grand Blanc boys basketball.
“Tory’s passion and enthusiasm for coaching young men was evident throughout the interview process," said Bobcats athletic director Jerrod Dohm. "He has a reputation for getting the most out of his players, and we are confident that he will do a great job in helping our student-athletes mature and achieve their goals.”
Jackson played at Saginaw Buena Vista in the early to mid-2000s, won two state titles in 2004 and 2006, and finished his career with over 2,500 points which was good for fourth best all-time in Michigan high school basketball history at the time.
The Saginaw County sports hall of famer is excited to started.
"Words can't even describe it," said Jackson. "I don't even think excited can describe it. I'm just so happy for the opportunity."
Jackson inherits a team that has been to the state title game for the past two seasons and won the state championship in 2020. The Bobcats point guard RJ Taylor should be a Mr. Basketball candidate this upcoming season.