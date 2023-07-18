Grand Blanc will offer field hockey for the first time this fall

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - With their new stadium almost complete, Grand Blanc will also offer a new sport this fall.
The Bobcats athletic department is starting a varsity field hockey team.
They are the first school from the Saginaw Valley League to offer the sport.
For most players and head coach John Wainio, this is their first time playing the sport, making it a learning experience for everybody involved.
"It's different than we expected, and it's defiantly some challenges," said senior midfielder Aubrey Wallberg.
"It's just awesome that the school, the school board, and the community are starting to embrace," said Wainio. "So, it's just a great opportunity for our students here."
The program cannot become a sanctioned varsity sport until five seasons have been played. But there are still about 50 girls excited to try out for the Bobcats.
Their first game is about a month away on August 17th in the new stadium under the lights against Brighton.