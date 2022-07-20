Grand Blanc's David Lally Jr returns to Notre Dame after MLB draft process

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - The MLB Draft concluded yesterday And Grand Blanc's ace on the mound David Lally Jr. did not have his name called which was a calculated decision.
Lally said he was in talks with the Mets, Dodgers and Astros throughout the draft process and he turned down about a million dollars.
Lally also said he did not want to settle and decided to enroll at Notre Dame where he will spend the next three years of his college baseball career.
"I would hope to get drafted in 2025 or go back to school for another year and then go in 2026," said Lally.