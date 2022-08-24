Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records

FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang.
She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning.
Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation.
The previous school record was a 65, which was held by her little brother Tyler.
Big sis says she has the bragging right now.
"I think I had the record before that. I had shoot 66 last year. So, when he broke it I was a little mad, I just couldn't leave this year without getting him back. And if he breaks it one day good for him," said Brody.
The senior shot under par for the third tournament in a row, and says today just felt different.
"I was just felt really confident over the ball. I think I hit like one shot today that I was just disappointed with. Usually, it's like half of them that I'm mad about," said Brody.