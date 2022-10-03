Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins second regional title

MASON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc senior Kate Brody told ABC12 she has two goals this season: win Miss Golf and win a state championship.
She's well on her way to doing both.
Brody shot a 65 at the D1 regional finals to capture her second straight individual regional title.
"I really played well today," said Brody. "I think hit almost every shot pretty good. I didn't miss a lot of short putts; just a couple. I was striking the ball well. Yeah, I just played really solid, stayed calm and was just really focused. I didn't let a lot of things get to me. I just had fun and it was a good day of golf."
Brody will be traveling to the state finals by herself, Grand Blanc fell 5 strokes shot of making the cut.
At the D1 regional finals in Midland, Midland Dow won the title with a score of 363.
Chargers freshman Sophia Lee won her first individual regional title.
Swartz Creek qualified for the state finals coming in third.
Flushing Anya Ng and Kearsley's Sara Ritchie qualified as individuals.
In Division 3, Goodrich qualified as team for the golf state finals coming in third with a score of 354.