Grand Blanc's RJ Taylor hosted his 1st basketball camp

  • Updated
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Grand Blanc all-stater and state champion RJ Taylor hosted his first basketball camp today at his old high school. 

Over 40 kids showed up for the camp. 

"It's kind of a surreal feeling," said Taylor. "It's something I never thought of. You don't realize there's always a kid watching."


Taylor led the campers through drills he learned from his father Bob Taylor, who is the current head coach of the Grand Blanc girls basketball team. 

His mom, Kristen, and sisters Maizie and Ellie also helped out with the camp. 

