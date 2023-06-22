Gymnast Ella Schell skipping senior year at Goodrich, heading to Iowa State

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Gymnastics is a physically demanding sport.
In order to get really good you have to push the limits and fall.
"It happens all the time," said Goodrich junior Ella Schell, when asked how many times she falls a day. "I don't know you can't even count. At least 10 times a day. It's just, you're used to it. Just get back up and try again."
Schell is no stranger to a dip in the foam pool, it's her life.
She trains at Olympia Gymnastics Academy in Shelby Township five days a week. Ella tries to make every day the same.
"We do warm-up for 30 minutes, then we hit all four events for 30 minutes, we condition, then we go home," said Schell. "I think it's just my love for the sports. I truly just love the sport and I love doing it."
Jordyn Childers has been a part of Olympia for almost 30 years and coaches Ella, says gymnasts like her are rare.
"It is a grind, she trains 18-20 hours a week, depending on the week and to see all that hard work and dedication come to fruition it's been very special," said Childers. "From her physical talent, she stands alone. But it's really her determination and confidence and consistency that really sets her apart."
For the past five years, Ella has been training and competing at level 10 which is the highest level of USA Gymnastics.
The success has come naturally, Ella is a four-time junior Olympic national qualifier and medalist.
"I would say this past nationals was one of my favorites because it was bittersweet. I knew it was going to be potentially my last one," said Schell.
Ella is about to take part in another journey. She is skipping her senior year at Goodrich to become a part of the Iowa State Cyclones gymnastics team.
"When I visited Iowa State, I just knew. It felt like home and that's where I was meant to be," said Schell.
This will be a new challenge for Ella but if all it takes is a few falls, it's a no-brainer for her.
"I don't even know if I wrapped my head around it yet," said Ella. "It's an abrupt end and jump to my adult life. But, I think I'm ready, 100%."
Ella is taking summer classes right now to graduate from Goodrich before she leaves for Iowa State.
So when she gets to campus in August, she will start her freshman year of college.