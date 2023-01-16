Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night."
The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements.
The organization says they're very excited about the event believes Morris coming to Vehicle City is not only big for the kids. But for the community.
"Having something like this at least gives us some kind of revenue," said GFABSA board member Steve Johnson. "Hopefully keep the baseball tradition going on with the younger kids."
Doors open at 3 pm Saturday, February 4th.
Tickets to the event are available here.