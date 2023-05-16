Hamady High School hosts first track meet in decades

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - After decades without a track, Hamady High School hosted its inaugural track meet on Tuesday afternoon.
The school in Mt. Morris Township hadn't hosted a track meet in around 40 years. The new eight-lane track was built along with a new football field in 2018.
On Tuesday, Hamady hosted New Standard Academy, Genesee High School and the International Academy of Flint for a track meet. District leaders are excited about what the track will mean for their students' health.
"But these are the activities that keep them coming to school everyday. You remember if you missed a day of school, you didn't get to practice that day," said Peter Toal, assistant superintendent of the Westwood Heights School District. "So this, these are the type of events and activities that keep the students coming and focused in the class room."
The Hamady boys' track and field team recently secured the Genesee Area Conference championship while the girls finished in second. Hamady athletes hope to host a track and field regional someday.