 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamady High School students will livestream Flint United home opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Hamady high school studens will livestream Flint United's home opener

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Students from Hamady High School will be livestreaming the Flint United Basketball home opener.

The owner of Flint United, Kevin Mays, and Hamady High School Principal Dionna Ross worked together to make the collaboration possible.

Mays wanted to bring Flint United basketball to the community and thought allowing students to chip in would be a great way to expand the team's reach. This is the first time that high school students will be helping Flint United.

Hamady students will be running cameras and managing the production as part of a broadcasting class. The Flint United games will give the students real-world experience in producing a live broadcast.

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Hamady High School, when Flint United will face the Bobkats. Click here for a link to the livestream when the game starts.

Flint United is scheduled to play at Hamady High School again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you