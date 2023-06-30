Hamady wideout Sean Byrd signs with Grand Valley State

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamady's Sean Byrd had a choice to make, he could either pursue basketball or football in college.
Byrd made his decision official at 475 Elite training Friday afternoon.
He signed a national letter of intent with Grand Valley State's football team.
Byrd said he will play wide receiver for the Lakers. He also football offers from Northwood, SVSU and Ferris State.
Byrd said the Lakers felt like home and presented the best option to get on the field.
"This was a real hard decision," Byrd explained. "Since it's so late in the game and I have friends that already committed to Ferris. They were in my ear telling me this and telling that. But I had think of it from my perspective, 'Alright, there's already a lot of y'all committing there at my position. I'll see yall on the other side of the field.'"