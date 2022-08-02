High Football Preview: Davison ready for bounce back season

FLINT, MICH.(WJRT) - The high school football season is right around the corner, one team that has a lot to prove is the Davison Cardinals.
They finished 5-4 last season, which was considered a drop-off after two straight state finals appearances.
Head coach Jake Weingartz said his team was young and with a year of scare-tissue they're bigger, better and will be contenders in the Saginaw Valley League again.
"They're a team. They want it," Weingartz explained. "I don't have to tell them to work hard. They show-up everyday. They're intrinsically motivated to have the best season possible and they're putting in that work in so we can get that done."
"Hearing other teams saying they're the highest or the best and seeing us not even on the rankings. It really just gets us going! "said senior offensive lineman Jackson Rice.