High School Football Preview: Blackhawks swiss-army Drew Hickmott returns from broken collar bone

ORTINVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - The Blackhawks 2021 campaign ended with them losing four of their last five games.
Head coach Brad Zube said injuries played a huge factor and not having star player Drew Hickmott.
Hickmott is the swiss-army knife for the Blackhawks.
But, he broke is collar-bone against Corunna and had to sit-out Brandon's last three games.
After watching his team from the sidelines, Drew says he's ready to make a serious impact this season.
"We're definitely young," said Hickmott. "But, I don't think expectations have changed around here. We've made the playoffs six straight years and we're not looking to end that streak."