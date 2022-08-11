 Skip to main content
High School Football Preview: Blackhawks swiss-army Drew Hickmott returns from broken collar bone

  • Updated
Drew Hickmott standing during practice

ORTINVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - The Blackhawks 2021 campaign ended with them losing four of their last five games. 

Head coach Brad Zube said injuries played a huge factor and not having star player Drew Hickmott. 

Hickmott is the swiss-army knife for the Blackhawks.

But, he broke is collar-bone against Corunna and had to sit-out Brandon's last three games.

After watching his team from the sidelines, Drew says he's ready to make a serious impact this season.

"We're definitely young," said Hickmott. "But, I don't think expectations have changed around here. We've made the playoffs six straight years and we're not looking to end that streak."

