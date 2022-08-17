High School Football Preview: Carman-Ainsworth ready for year three under DaJuan Massey

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Carman-Ainsworth football team is putting in work on the gridiron and the fryer.
The Cavs hosted a fundraiser at the Culver's on Miller road in Flint, where they raised about $300 for this upcoming season.
Their perfect order for the season would be finishing above .500 something they haven't done since 2016.
Head coach DaJuan Massey believes this is year everything comes together because the team is closer than ever.
"We had more time together as a team and an unit in the offseason," said Massey. "We had a lot of kids who committed themselves this year to be at all the practices and workouts."
Players like defensive lineman Javyn Fearless and the senior says the team chemistry is better than last year.
"We know each other fairly well. So it's easy to work together," said Fearless. "We already had chemistry from the previous year. So, we're just building on that."