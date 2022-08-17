High School Football Preview: 'Family on three!' - New Lothrop chasing third state title in five years

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas says when you suit up for New Lothrop, you're joining a family.
With two state titles since 2018, it's hard to argue with the approach.
"I think when you've got that feeling that you're playing for your brother next to you, that we're all as one family, I feel like you're going to get the most out of these guys on Friday night when they feel like they're playing for each other," Galvas said.
Last season fell short of the Hornets lofty goals, but junior quarterback Jack Kulhanek says that for him, the difference between year one and year two as a starter is night and day.
"I feel really excited, just excited to get back out here," Kulhanek said. "After last year, we just want to prove that we're a great team and we're coming for that state title."
If the Hornets are to make it to state, senior defensive end and offensive lineman Grayson Orr will be a big reason why.
"He's done a tremendous job this whole offseason of being a leader and of coaching kids, and getting kids in the weight room and just being that true captain that you want on a team," Galvas said.
"He's huge and on the defensive line, he's insane, he can get by anyone," Kulhanek said.
"Even off the field, we're hanging out with each other, we're doing stuff, it's just all love, we love each other," Orr said.
"We're all just like brothers out here, we love each other, we play for each other, and we just care so much about each other," Kulhanek said. "There's nothing I wouldn't do for anyone on this team and just to go out on a field like Friday Night Lights, it creates a bond that can never be broken."