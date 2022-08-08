High School Football Preview: Fenton returning 18 starters from last season

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Fenton had their first losing season since 2007, but head coach Jeff Setzke said last year was not wasted.
The Tigers learned from their mistakes.
Although, they went 4-5 last season this group still made it to the Flint Metro League championship game against Lake Fenton.
After a year of learning and 18 starters returning, the Tigers are ready to return to the mountain top.
"We're going to be hard hitters," said senior defensive tackle Kaden Karroma. "We're going to be good, I know we will."
Setzke added, "When you have all of your big guys back, nine starters on offensive and nine starters on defense. As a coach you get excited because the teaching of the basic you can get a little bit more complicated and the things you like to do. So, we're happy. We're real happy."