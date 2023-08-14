High School Football Preview: Hamady ready to defend GAC crown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last year, Hamady only one during regular season season and swept through the GAC for the second year in a row.
With so much success, these Hawks have their eyes set on something bigger.
"We should be undefeated this year," said JaKobie Boose, Hamady senior wide receiver. "We're making history this year."
If Boose's prophecy comes true, it would be the Hawks first undefeated regular season since 2018.
However, Hamady's head coach Gary Lee wants his team to focus on just becoming consistent.
"Understand every down you have to execute," said Lee. "Because the good teams don't make mistakes. So, that means we can't make mistakes and that's our big focus, doing it right all the time."
Hamady opens up the season against Chandler Park Academy in the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic on Friday August 25th at 4 pm at the Historic Atwood Stadium.