...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee,
Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A rich moisture environment with a passing low pressure
system will bring likely showers with embedded thunderstorms
this evening into Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1.50
to 2.50 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts up to
3 inches possible for areas that experience repeated rounds
of heavy rainfall.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

High School Football Preview: Hamady ready to defend GAC crown

  Updated
  • 0

HZ Football Season Preview: Hamady ready to defend GAC title

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last year, Hamady only one during regular season season and swept through the GAC for the second year in a row. 

With so much success, these Hawks have their eyes set on something bigger. 

"We should be undefeated this year," said JaKobie Boose, Hamady senior wide receiver. "We're making history this year."


If Boose's prophecy comes true, it would be the Hawks first undefeated regular season since 2018. 

However, Hamady's head coach Gary Lee wants his team to focus on just becoming consistent. 

"Understand every down you have to execute," said Lee. "Because the good teams don't make mistakes. So, that means we can't make mistakes and that's our big focus, doing it right all the time."

Hamady opens up the season against Chandler Park Academy in the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic on Friday August 25th at 4 pm at the Historic Atwood Stadium. 

