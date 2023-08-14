High School Football Preview: Hamady ready to defend GAC crown

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following counties, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A rich moisture environment with a passing low pressure system will bring likely showers with embedded thunderstorms this evening into Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1.50 to 2.50 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible for areas that experience repeated rounds of heavy rainfall. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&