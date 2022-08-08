 Skip to main content
High School Football Preview: Lake Fenton has new mindset this season

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake Fenton during practice

Lake Fenton during practice

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Lake Fenton celebrated their first Flint Metro League championship last season and the Blue Devils are looking for the same success this year. 

Lake Fenton head coach Martin Borski said their moto for this season is, "They are their own super-power."

Instead of being Thor or the Hulk, a loud and visible super-hero, the Blue Devils just want blend into the background. 

"I want to be the invisible man," said Borski. "I want don't anybody to look at us, talk about us or think about us. We'll just kind of show-up and do what we do."

