High School Football Preview: Montrose's Reinhart a coaching legend in Michigan, but how well do his players know him?

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - Montrose head football coach Dennis Reinhart is one of Michigan's best, but how well do his players know him?

ABC12's Brandon Green put them to the test:

Brandon: What would you say is [Reinhart's] favorite food?"

Senior wide reciever Michael Stevenson: "I'll just throw out there chicken."

Brandon: "Why would you say chicken?"

Stevenson: "I don't know. He seems like a chicken type of guy."

Senior running back Owen Emmendorfer: "A burger. I think a burger."

Senior offensive lineman Jerrold Atwell: "Pizza!"

Coach Reinhart: "Without a doubt, pizza! My wife says I can eat pizza seven days a week, 365 days a year."

Brandon: "What do you think he would be doing if he wasn't coaching high school football?"

Stevenson: "If he wasn't coaching high school football, I think he would be like some wood guy. I always see him at his house cutting wood. He's always cutting wood."

Emmendorfer: "He'd probably still be cutting wood. He'd probably still be cutting wood. Michael is right: He's always cutting wood."

Coach Reinhart: "They know me pretty well. I do have a burner outside and a lot of my free-time I do cut wood."

Brandon: "Who do you think is his favorite football team?"

Emmendorfer: "The Lions for sure! First thing when we got here was him talking about the Hard Knocks show and the Lions."

Brandon: "Would you say he reminds you of Dan Campbell a little bit?"

Atwell: "Yeah."

Brandon: "How?"

Atwell: "He's always screaming."

Stevenson: "If you can't hang with the big dogs, stay on the porch!"

Coach Reinhart: "That's the one we come up with for the day, that came from Hard Knocks and I was saying that this morning. It kind of got the vibe going, got the juices flowing."

