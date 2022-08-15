High School Football Preview: New-look Freeland aims to 'mean mug' competition on way to the top

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Freeland Falcons will look different in 2022, but team leaders say that's not necessarily a bad thing.
Four-year starter and team captain Gabe Blanchard says the Falcons are as hungry as ever.
"I think we have a real good team coming up, we can go just as far as we have," Blanchard said. "We have guys that love the weight room and they love being out here. They've got the drive, they're strong, they want to be out here and win."
One of the biggest changes is at quarterback. Bryson Huckeby is moving on after four years as Freeland's starting triggerman.
Do-it-all junior Sam Talaga, who also plays linebacker and long snapper for the team, says he's ready for his opportunity to start and lead the Falcons.
"Some people, this is their first year, because we had that senior class playing varsity and they filled a lot of those positions so some of these seniors now are filling this position for the first time on varsity," Talaga said.
Talaga's not the only person taking snaps under center. Assistant coach Trey Anderson runs the offense at practice at times.
"He's our scout quarterback because our two quarterbacks we have on varsity both start on our defense," head coach Kevin Townsend said.
"He could basically be a four-star athlete right now," Talaga said.
"He's pretty good," sophomore Brayden Petre said. "He's kind of crazy."
Players agreed that starting center Chris Morgan was the funniest player on the team.
"He's just got some random comments. He just says the same funny lines, I don't know," Blanchard said.
Morgan, also known as C-Money, even coined this year's rallying cry: "Mean muggin'."
"I just kind of came in and just started saying it at the beginning of our scrimmage last Friday and I think it's going to carry on the whole season," Morgan said.
All jokes aside, the 2022 Falcons are all business.
"We had over 20 kids not miss a single day of summer workouts," Townsend said.
"We even asked the coaches, we want to get in the weight room earlier than our normal workouts and every day we're out here working," senior linebacker Tommy Melzo said.
"I just want to see all of their hard work come to fruition," Townsend said.