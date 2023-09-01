DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Sawyer Glennie pitches to AJ Hill, fakes like he's going to run it and then fires it deep to Micah Kemp for a 74-yard touchdown.
Highlight of the Night: AJ Hill throws 74-yard TD to Micah Kemp
- By: Brandon Green
-
- Updated
- 0
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today