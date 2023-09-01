 Skip to main content
Highlight of the Night: AJ Hill throws 74-yard TD to Micah Kemp

  Updated
  • 0

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Sawyer Glennie pitches to AJ Hill, fakes like he's going to run it and then fires it deep to Micah Kemp for a 74-yard touchdown.

