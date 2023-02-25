FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Our Highlight of the Night goes to Lake Fenton freshman Kendyl Smith, who hit a game-winning three-pointer to help the Blue Devils defeat Goodrich, 41-38, in the Flint Metro League championship game.
Highlight of the Night (Feb. 24)
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
