Highlight of the Night (Feb. 24)

Highlight of the Night

Highlight of the Night

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Our Highlight of the Night goes to Lake Fenton freshman Kendyl Smith, who hit a game-winning three-pointer to help the Blue Devils defeat Goodrich, 41-38, in the Flint Metro League championship game.

