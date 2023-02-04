FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our Highlight of the Night goes to Hamady's Amari'Yunn Blythe, who brought the boom with a transition dunk in a 69-62 win over Carman-Ainsworth.
Highlight of the Night (Feb. 3)
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today