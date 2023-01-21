 Skip to main content
Highlight of the Night (Jan. 20)

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - This week's Highlight of the Night goes to Lake Fenton's Gavin Teffner, who hit a go-ahead shot in OT against Goodrich to help the Blue Devils win, 73-65.

