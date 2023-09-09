 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highlight of the Night (Sep. 8)

  • 0
Highlight of the Night

Highlight of the Night

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - This week's Al Serra Auto Plaza Highlight of the Night goes to Fenton's Noah Dotson and Kristian Kilpatrick, who connected on a 78-yard touchdown in a 47-12 win over Swartz Creek.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.