FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - This week's Al Serra Auto Plaza Highlight of the Night goes to Fenton's Noah Dotson and Kristian Kilpatrick, who connected on a 78-yard touchdown in a 47-12 win over Swartz Creek.
Highlight of the Night (Sep. 8)
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
