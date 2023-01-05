 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highlight Zone FanZone will make its debut Friday Jan. 13th

  • 0
Highlight Zone FanZone logo

Highlight Zone FanZone logo

HZ FanZone Debut

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Highlight Zone is coming back tomorrow.

But, starting next week we're going to add something new to get you, the Fans more involved.

"The Fan Zone" will make it's debut on Friday January 13th.

This segment will highlight the best student sections in Mid-Michigan.

A winner will be picked every week on the Highlight Zone at 11 pm. 

Send videos and pictures of your student section to Sports Director Brandon Green via:

-Email: bgreen@abc12.com

-Twitter: @BGreenReports

-Instagram: Bgreen.Reports

-Facebook: Brandon Green TV 

The submission deadline for this week is next Wednesday January 11th at 2 pm.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you