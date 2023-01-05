Highlight Zone FanZone will make its debut Friday Jan. 13th

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Highlight Zone is coming back tomorrow.
But, starting next week we're going to add something new to get you, the Fans more involved.
"The Fan Zone" will make it's debut on Friday January 13th.
This segment will highlight the best student sections in Mid-Michigan.
A winner will be picked every week on the Highlight Zone at 11 pm.
Send videos and pictures of your student section to Sports Director Brandon Green via:
-Email: bgreen@abc12.com
-Twitter: @BGreenReports
-Instagram: Bgreen.Reports
-Facebook: Brandon Green TV
The submission deadline for this week is next Wednesday January 11th at 2 pm.