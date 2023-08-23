Highlight Zone Preview: Beecher looks to make the playoffs for 8th straight season

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Beecher Buccaneers finished second in the GAC in the 2022 season.
The Buccaneers are looking to make it to the playoffs in Division 8 for the sixth straight season.
If the Buccaneers make the playoffs, the team will do it with an 18-man roster.
Two of last year's players, Zion Yoder and Jaylin Townsend are off to play college football.
Junior DonJerell Hughes Junior is stepping in as the team's starting quarterback.
Senior Keyonta Menifield is his top target. He is described as being an explosive player. Menifield will mix in at quarterback this season as well.
Keyonta is a small assassin," says head coach Anthony Branch. "Very quiet, but when he does his thing, he's among the best."
When Hughes Junior was asked about the goal for the year, he said to never give up.
During the first two years at Beecher, Hughes Junior told ABC12 that he would give in when things got tough. But late last year, his father passed away. He says that losing his dad made him change his perspective. Win, lose or tie, Hughes Junior will never give up.
'I don't have the opportunity anymore to look in the stands and look at someone to tell me not to quit," says Hughes Junior. "He was the only one showing up to my games. Now that I am in a game and he is not here, I can't give up. He is watching me, every step I take."