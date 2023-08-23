Highlight Zone Preview: Carman-Ainsworth gets help from NFL alum

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Dan Skuta is not afraid of contact.
The former Carman-Ainsworth linebacker played nine years in the NFL. Skuta knows football can be a dangerous game, which why he wanted to make it a little bit safer for his former high school.
"I was a running back when I was here at Carman. I was smashing heads every single day," he said. "Back then, you go hit somebody and they're like, 'Great job.' There's a lot of excitement around a big hit. Nowadays, everybody has gotten a little more information and understanding. Nowadays, it's more of, 'Is this kid OK?'"
In order to ensure that every kid has the same protection, Skuta donated guardian caps to his old school...
"There needs to be protection and if this something the NFL mandates and if it's something that's help just one concussion not happen, it's worth it to me," he said.
According to Guardian Sports, the rate of concussions for high school athletes wearing the caps can be decreased by 33%.
"That's what it's all about," Skuta said. "There is a life after football. Whether it's after high school, college or nine years in the NFL, there is a life. It's a long life. So, we want to make it a good one."
Carman-Ainsworth head coach DaJuan Massey said his players may not have received the caps without Skuta's help.
"Me and my AD sat down and we talked about it. We priced some they were a little pricey," Massey said. "I promise you it was like a week later Dan called and said, 'Would you be interested in some Guardian caps?' I said, 'Absolutely.'"
Knowing his former team is a little safer, Skuta can focus on showing the skills that led him to the playing on Sundays.
"It helps us a lot because we're young. We learn new things that we didn't know, so it helps out a lot," said Carman-Ainsworth junior wide receiver Donovan Hamlin.