Highlight Zone Preview: Davison hopes to repeat as league champs

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Cardinals are looking to repeat as Saginaw Valley League champs in 2023.
Even though the team lost some key offensive pieces, like Jaylen Flowers, Herny Capstarphen and Brayeln Himmelien, the Cardinals feel like they're in a good spot because their replacements saw time on the field last season.
Running back A.J. Hill is back and is healthy.
Late last season, Hill was sidelined with an MCL sprain, but he is looking healthy now.
The Cardinals also have a new signal caller in Sawyer Glennie.
Sawyer is in his senior year and is waiting for his turn.
"I've been here my whole life, and I've been in the program a whole lot," says Glennie. "Brendon Sullivan, I learned a lot from him and Billy last year also. It's nice being mentored by them, people that have been a part of the big program."
Head Coach Jake Weingartz says that he is excited to see what Glennie can do. He adds that he has been a part of the system for a long time.