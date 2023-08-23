Highlight Zone Preview: Frankenmuth looking for one more win

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth came within a field goal of winning a state championship last year.
If a Gladwin field goal went to the right or to the left, the Eagles may have pulled it out. But this moment is fueling the Eagles for this season.
The energy may be the same but the cast will be different. Eagles head coach Phil Martin said they're only returning 10 starters from last season.
That just gives players like senior fullback Griffin Barker a chance to push their production a little further.
The Eagles will open this season in style, as they take on Goodrich at the Big House on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.