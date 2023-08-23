Highlight Zone Preview: Gladwin looks to repeat as state champs

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Gladwin Flying G's are the defending Division 5 state champions, beating Frankenmuth in the title game at Ford Field last season.
The game was a defensive showdown that went down to the final seconds. Treyton Sieger, a soccer player who joined the football team after head coach Marc Jarstfer saw him booming kickballs in P.E. class, kicked the game-winning 21-yard field goal.
Siegert's winning kick gave Gladwin their first-ever state football championship.
"Anyone's going to be nervous, but I wasn't overly nervous," says Siegert. "I just knew I had to get a job done, so I just had to go out there and do it."
The Flying G's is ready to turn the page to 2023.
Coach Jarstfer says that they are stressing to their team that they have to spend the time doing the things that made the 2022 team successful.
If Gladwin is to repeat this year, senior Jhace Massey, a do-it-all threat on offense and linebacker will be a big reason why.
As will sophomore quarterback Colton Pfenninger, who is excited to attack his first year as the team's starting signal caller.